Restored version of Herz’s The Cremator set for 54th Karlovy Vary

Juraj Herz’s 1969 film The Cremator will be screened in a digitally restored version at the 54th Karlovy Vary International Film Festival, organisers said on Tuesday. The festival has presented a number of restored classic Czech films in recent years.

Karlovy Vary, which begins at the end of June, will mark the 30th anniversary of the Velvet Revolutoin with a series of seven films shot between 1989 and 1995. It will also feature a retrospective of works by the great Egyptian director Youssef Chahine. Czech actress Jiřina Bohdalová will appear in this year’s festival trailer.