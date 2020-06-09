Response to Vystrčil’s planned trip to Taiwan mixed

President Miloš Zeman says he would not recommend that Senate speaker Miloš Vystrčil go through with a plan to visit Taiwan in the summer. Mr. Zeman, who enjoys good relations with the Chinese leadership, said the prime minister, the foreign minister and the speaker of the Chamber of Deputies hadn’t recommended such a trip either.
However, opposition politicians have backed Mr. Vystrčil’s plan. The head of his Civic Democratic Party, Petr Fiala, said the Czech Republic was a free and sovereign state that would not take orders as to who could travel where. The Christian Democrats’ Marek Výborný said the decision showed that the Czech Republic would not be blackmailed.
Czech Republic ready to “normalize” travel with twenty European countries
June 1990: When Billy Bragg and Michael Stipe played Olomouc’s outdoor cinema
Official: Covid-19 not primary cause of death in 60 percent of those who have died with disease
Free movement between Czechia, Austria and Hungary restored
State to waive small firms’ social security contributions in summer