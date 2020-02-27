Respilon says facemasks against coronavirus to be available soon

The company Respilon from Brno which recently announced it had developed special facemasks which would provide protection against the coronavirus says it will be able to market them within a few weeks.
The company is producing the masks, made of nanofiber and copper oxide which are capable of effectively eliminating the virus, in Israel in cooperation with its Israeli partners. Production in Brno should start in May.
Respilon cooperated with three Chinese companies and has around 750,000 masks in China but cannot get to its supplies in view of the present situation in the country.
