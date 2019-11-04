Respekt: Syrians reject Czech PM’s proposal to build centre for war orphans

Prime Minister Andrej Babiš (ANO) said in an interview with the weekly Respekt published on Sunday that the Czech Republic’s plan to build a centre for war orphans has been rejected “by the Syrian side”.

He said the Syrians did not want the Czechs to build the centre themselves and proposed their own project, which “was about six times more expensive than ours” and so he rejected it.

Babiš has been a consistent opponent of accepting refugees on Czech territory, arguing that facilities should be for them in their home countries of in neighbouring states.