Respekt: Syrians reject Czech PM’s proposal to build centre for war orphans

Prime Minister Andrej Babiš (ANO) said in an interview with the weekly Respekt published on Sunday that the Czech Republic’s plan to build a centre for war orphans has been rejected “by the Syrian side”.
He said the Syrians did not want the Czechs to build the centre themselves and proposed their own project, which “was about six times more expensive than ours” and so he rejected it.
Babiš has been a consistent opponent of accepting refugees on Czech territory, arguing that facilities should be for them in their home countries of in neighbouring states.
Olga Lomová: Western misconceptions could let China export much of its system and ultimately contribute to our enslavement
Hitler no ‘gentleman’, but court rules Czech state need not apologize for president’s claim Ferdinand Peroutka said so
Bertha von Suttner – Prague-born peace campaigner whose ideas on cooperation and disarmament continue to have lasting effect
More than a third of over 40s believes their lives were better under communism, study shows
Cool new spaces aim to keep Prague embankments lively all year round
Communist party official shocks nation ahead of freedom celebrations
Forty percent of Czechs own dogs – and many allow them in bed
Czechs celebrate Czechoslovak Independence Day on October 28