Respected Czech actor Luděk Munzar dies at 85

Daniela Lazarová
26-01-2019
Send by email
Print
Subscribe to RSS

Luděk Munzar, one of the country’s most respected theatre and film actors, has died at the age of 85.

Munzar was a long-term member of the prestigious National Theatre ensemble and in a career spanning more than half a century he appeared in dozens of television films and series, frequently alongside his wife Jana Hlaváčová.

In 2011 he received a Thalia lifetime achievement award from the Czech Actors' Association.

 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
 
 