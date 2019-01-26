Respected Czech actor Luděk Munzar dies at 85

Luděk Munzar, one of the country’s most respected theatre and film actors, has died at the age of 85.

Munzar was a long-term member of the prestigious National Theatre ensemble and in a career spanning more than half a century he appeared in dozens of television films and series, frequently alongside his wife Jana Hlaváčová.

In 2011 he received a Thalia lifetime achievement award from the Czech Actors' Association.