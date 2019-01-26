Respected Czech actor Luděk Munzar dies at 85

Luděk Munzar, one of the country’s most respected theatre and film actors, has died at the age of 85.
Munzar was a long-term member of the prestigious National Theatre ensemble and in a career spanning more than half a century he appeared in dozens of television films and series, frequently alongside his wife Jana Hlaváčová.
In 2011 he received a Thalia lifetime achievement award from the Czech Actors' Association.
Czech martyr Jan Palach’s enduring legacy, 50 years after his self-immolation
Bill legalising gay marriage to be debated this week
Man sets himself on fire on Wenceslas Square
Pensioner jailed on terror charge over fake “jihadist” attacks
Direct flight connection between Prague and Bangkok could start operating by Christmas