reSite conference gets underway in Prague

The 2019 reSite conference, focusing on urbanism and the rethinking of public space, gets underway in Prague on Thursday. Over the course of the next two days, the event will be hosting dozens of guests from all around the world, including leading architects and urban planners. The main theme of the eighth edition of reSite is ‘Regenerate’.
Czech Ambassador to Ethiopia Pavel Mikeš: ‘If you wait long enough, an egg will walk on two legs’
New debate erupts over use of -ová suffix in Czech female surnames
Archaeologists find unique grave of Roman era warlord in Uherský Brod
The Czechoslovak occultist plot to kill Hitler by magic
Josef Becher – the man behind Czech Republic’s iconic liqueur