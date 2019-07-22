Residents seek change of name of street honouring Red Army commander

More than 100 locals have petitioned the local authority in Prague 3 seeking to have the name of the street Konevova changed, the news site Pražský deník reported. The street, a key artery in the capital, has been named after Red Army general Ivan Konev since 1946, a year after the Soviets liberated some parts of the Czech lands.

However, Konev was also the supreme commander of Russian forces during the violent suppression of the Hungarian Uprising in 1956.

Some residents of the Žižkov district are against renaming the street, arguing that it would involve excessive bureaucracy, Pražský deník said.