Report: number of Czech crystal meth, opioid addicts and ODs rising

The number of drug overdoses has been rising steadily along with the use of opioids, according to the latest annual report by the National Monitoring Centre for Drugs and Addiction. Last year, 42 people died from drug overdoses, up from 32 the year before, it says.

Meanwhile, large-scale production of a form of crystal meth known locally as pervitin has moved from the Czech Republic to Poland, but also to Germany and the Netherlands, according to the annual drug report.

The centre also notes a rise in addiction to opioids prescribed for relieving chronic pain. It estimates there are now 35,000 pervitin addicts and 13,000 people addicted to opioids, or about 1,000 more addicts in total.