Report: Most cyber-attacks in Czechia come from other countries

Over 90 percent of cyber-attacks targeting the Czech Republic come from other countries, the National Cyber-Security Office informed on Wednesday.

According to the report on the state of cybersecurity in the Czech Republic for the year 2018, which will be discussed by the government next week, most of threat actors are linked to Russia and China.

The report also says that the National Cyber-Security Office continues to investigate a large-scale attack on strategic Czech government institutions from 2018 and discusses the likelihood of a Chinese link in the attack.