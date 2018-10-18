Report: most crystal meth in Europe comes from Czech Republic

Most of the crystal methamphetamine available in Europe is produced in the Czech Republic, suggests a report by Germany’s federal drug commissioner Marlene Mortler, which was released on Thursday.

According to the annual report, the Czech-produced methamphetamine is mostly consumed in the southern and eastern parts of Germany which border with the Czech Republic, such as Saxony, Bavaria, and Thuringia. Consumption of the drug in western parts of Germany is significantly lower, the report says.

Last year, German police recorder more than 1200 drug offences related to Czech methamphetamine.