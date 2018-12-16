Report: Czech Muslim community moderate, well integrated

The Muslim community in the Czech Republic is moderate and well integrated, but attacks by some politicians could lead to some being radicalised, the Ministry of Interior says in its annual report for 2017 on extremism.

Extracts of the report were published on Sunday on iRozhlas, the online portal of Czech Radio. It says the migration wave of 2015/2016 did not change the character of religious communities here because few Muslims remained in the Czech Republic.

However, police have also registered efforts by foreigners in the Czech Republic to spread a radical interpretation of Islam. The report in particular spoke of persons from Central Asia and the Caucasus in this respect.