Report: 164,000 Czech residents may be compulsive gamblers

Around 164,000 people over the age of 15 in the Czech Republic habitually gamble online, with many doing it compulsively, according to a report due for release on Monday, ČTK reports.

Nearly two in five gamblers (almost 60,000) are thought to be compulsive gamblers, the National Monitoring Center for Drugs and Addiction report says. Ninety percent of them are in debt.

Overall, the number of gamblers has dropped, from about 350,000 in 2014 to fewer than 180,000 last year.