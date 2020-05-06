Replica of Prague’s 17th century Marian column to be completed early

A replica of the Marian column removed from Prague’s Old Town Square over a century ago should be completed by August 15, a month ahead of schedule, said sculptor Petr Váňa, as work could continue in the absence of traditional Easter markets.
The original 17th century Marian column was torn down by protestors shortly after Czechoslovakia was founded in 1918 who considered it a symbol of Austrian rule. Work started in February after years of heated debate over whether to install a replica.
Overview of latest coronavirus measures in Czech Republic
Coronavirus data confirm epidemic in decline, life in Czech Republic can return to normal
Government ends ban on free movement and leaving country, accelerates reopening of businesses
Czech politicians get protection after reports they may become target of Kremlin hit
Czech government lifts ban on free movement and travel abroad