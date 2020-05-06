Replica of Prague’s 17th century Marian column to be completed early

A replica of the Marian column removed from Prague’s Old Town Square over a century ago should be completed by August 15, a month ahead of schedule, said sculptor Petr Váňa, as work could continue in the absence of traditional Easter markets.

The original 17th century Marian column was torn down by protestors shortly after Czechoslovakia was founded in 1918 who considered it a symbol of Austrian rule. Work started in February after years of heated debate over whether to install a replica.