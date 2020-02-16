Replacement for StB founded 30 years ago Sunday

Sunday is the 30th anniversary of the foundation of a new counterintelligence service to replace notorious Czechoslovkia’s communist-era State Security (StB), which was abolished a day earlier under a Ministry of the Interior order. The new agency was first known as the Office for the Defence of the Constitution and Democracy.

After a change of title in 1990 it was eventually named Bezpečnostní informační služba (BIS, Security Information Service) following the creation of the independent Czech Republic in 1993, BIS wrote on its website.