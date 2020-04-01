Repatriation flight from Chicago due in Prague on Wednesday

A plane carrying 180 Czech citizens who were stranded in the United States by the coronavirus crisis is due to land in Prague on Wednesday afternoon. The repatriation flight, dispatched from Chicago, was organised by the Czech Foreign Ministry. According to the ministry’s spokeswoman, Zuzana Štíchová, no other repatriation flights from the United States have been planned for the present time. The Czech embassy in Washington has advised Czech citizens stranded in the United States to use commercial flights to Europe or book a charter flight organised by Slovakia, which will fly from Miami to the Slovak capital Bratislava next week.