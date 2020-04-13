Repatriation flight from Australia and New Zealand

The last planned repatriation flight for Czechs in Australia and New Zealand will bring home 329 Czechs and 35 other Europeans in the coming days.

The Czech Ministry of Foreign Affairs organized the longest repatriation flight to date in cooperation with Korean airlines and the Korean Embassy in Prague.

The plane which should arrive in Prague sometime mid-week should bring back 329 Czech nationals, 20 Slovaks, 9 Belgian and 6 Swiss nationals, according to Czech Foreign Ministry sources.