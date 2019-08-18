Repairs to Prague’s Powder Tower postponed to 2020

Planned repairs to Prague’s Powder Tower landmark have postponed until next year, Czech Television reported. The project was put back after a delay in a survey into the state of the structure, which was completed in 1475.
The Powder Tower will be surrounded by scaffolding when it is being cleaned, a process that will make it lighter in colour. It is also set to get a new staircase and electrical system.
It will be the biggest renovation job since the end of the 19th century, when the structure attained its present form.
