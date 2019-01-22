Repair work on Prague’s Libeň Bridge to start this year

The Prague authorities will begin repairs of the city’s Libeň Bridge this year, deputy mayor Adam Scheinherr said on Tuesday. Initial work will focus on parts of the road bridge that are not directly connected to traffic.
The renovation work will be carried out according to a plan due for publication by the Czech Technical University by the end of March.
Libeň Bridge, which was built in the late 1920s, is in a hazardous state. There was talk in the past of demolishing it completely.
