Rents in Brno, Pilsen grew faster in Q3 than in Prague

The year-on-year growth in rental prices grew faster in Brno and Pilsen than in Prague in the third quarter of 2019, according to data compiled by the portal idealninajemce.cz.

In the most popular category of rentals, 2+KK flats (two rooms and a kitchen corner), rates stagnated in the Czech capital at CZK 16,500 per month while rising in Brno by 3.8 percent (to CZK 13,500) and in Pilsen by 9 percent (to CZK 10,900).

In the 3+KK category, rental prices in Prague increased by 2.1 percent (to CZK 24,000), in Brno by 5.9 percent (to CZK 18,000) and in Pilsen by 15.3 percent (to CZK 15,000).