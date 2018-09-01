Renovation work begins on 1930s Slovak Arrow train

Work is about to begin on the renovation of a famous interwar express train known as the Slovak Arrow. A dilapidated model that stood for years in front of the Tatra museum in Kopřivnice in the Moravian Silesian Region has been transported to Hranice in the Olomouc Region, where it will be completely renovated at a cost of CZK 35 million over two years.
The train will then return to Kopřivnice where it will be installed at a new museum of Tatra cars in a former foundry. It will stand on tracks and be put into operation on special occasions.
Introduced in 1936, the Slovak Arrow ran on the line between Bratislava and Prague as the flagship train of Czechoslovak Railways.
Barbara Winton: None of us understood the implications of what my father had done until we began to meet the children
With poll placing them second on 15%, what are Pirates doing right?
Koláče: delicious, ornamental pies that warm the heart and stomach
Major exhibition on totalitarianism to open under Prague metronome in October
Prague 1 fights back against Airbnb-type services