Renovation of Karlštejn castle gets underway

Renovation of the Czech Republic’s famous Karlštejn Castle got underway on Thursday. The renovation works, expected to cost more than CZK 150 million, were officially launched by Prime Minister Andrej Babiš and Minister of Culture Lubomír Zaorálek.

Among the places to be reconstructed are the Imperial Palace and the Burgrave House. The renovation will also include the creation of a modern visitor’s centre. The castle will remain open during the reconstruction work although some areas might be temporarily closed off to visitors.

The Gothic castle was founded by the Bohemian King and Holy Roman Emperor Charles IV in 1348 as a treasury for the Bohemian crown jewels. It is one of the most visited sites outside the capital.