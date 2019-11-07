Renovated Lennon Wall to be unveiled in Prague

The Lennon Wall, one of Prague’s most popular tourist landmarks and a symbol of Czech opposition to the communist regime, will be unveiled on Thursday afternoon after a month-long renovation.

Since the assassination of John Lennon in 1980, young Czechs would use the wall to write their grievances against the regime. In recent years, however, the place has been repeatedly vandalised.

The Sovereign Order of Malta, which owns the property, decided to turn the place into an open-air gallery with artworks from more than 30 Czech and foreign artists.