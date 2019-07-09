Renee Fleming playing Prague concert marking anniversary fall of communism

US opera star Renee Fleming will perform a special concert in Prague on Tuesday celebrating the 30th anniversary of the Velvet Revolution. She will appear at the Smetana Hall of the Municipal House with the Prague Symphony Orchestra, conducted by Elli Jaffe.

Fleming, whose grandparents on one side were born in Prague, first sang in the Czech Republic in 1996. In 2009 she helped mark the 20th anniversary of the Velvet Revolution in a show organised by Václav Havel at which Joan Baez and Lou Reed also played.