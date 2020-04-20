Remodeling of ĺower part of Wenceslas Sq. now underway

Work on the remodeling of Prague’s Wenceslas Square got underway on Monday. The first part of the project envisages the enlargement of the pedestrian zone in the lower part of the city’s main thoroughfare, with more trees and less space for cars planned.

The renovation of the section of the square from Můstek at the very bottom to where trams cross from Vodičková St. to Jindřišská St. will cost CZK 330 million and should be finished by the end of next year.

The studio Cigler Marani Architects won a competition to remodel Wenceslas Square in 2005 but it has taken until now for the project to begin.