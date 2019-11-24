Broadcast Archive

Remnants of Celtic settlement found near Jičín

Ian Willoughby
24-11-2019
Czech archaeologists say they were surprised to discover the remnants of a Celtic settlement near Jičín, Eastern Bohemia. Dating from the third century BCE, it is the most northerly Celtic site found in that region of the country and came to light during work on a bypass around the town.

An archaeologist from the Jičín Museum said items from the late Stone Age had also been found on the dig.

 
 
 
 
