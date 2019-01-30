Remains of confessor of King Přemysl Otakar II found in Bohemian monastery

The remains of a Dominican monk who served as the confessor Přemysl Otakar II, “the Iron and Golden King”, who reigned as King of Bohemia in the 13th Century, have been discovered in south Bohemia.

Archaeologists said on Wednesday they found the remains of Jindřich Librarius in a wooden vault at a monastery in the city of České Budějovice.

According to legend, he was both confessor and confidant to Otakar II, a member of the Přemyslid dynasty who reigned as King of Bohemia from 1253 until his death in 1278.