Relatively warm weather expected later in month

Ian Willoughby
06-10-2019
The current relatively cool weather in the Czech Republic should give way to warmer temperatures next week, forecasters said in a regular monthly outlook released by the Czech Hydro-Meteorological Institute. The second half of October ought to see daytime highs above average for the time of year.

Precipitation is likely to correspond to long-term norms over the next four weeks, forecasters said.

 
