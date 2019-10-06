Relatively warm weather expected later in month

The current relatively cool weather in the Czech Republic should give way to warmer temperatures next week, forecasters said in a regular monthly outlook released by the Czech Hydro-Meteorological Institute. The second half of October ought to see daytime highs above average for the time of year.
Precipitation is likely to correspond to long-term norms over the next four weeks, forecasters said.
How I became a Czech citizen
Post-apocalyptic skyscraper, co-designed by David Černý, set to be country’s tallest building
Czech pop music legend Karel Gott dies at the age of 80
Czech festival honours ‘Good King’ Wenceslas, patron saint of beer (and Bohemia)
Prague to buy dozens of intersections to improve traffic flow in the city