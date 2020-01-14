Regular Zeman TV show evidently finished

A weekly TV interview show with President Miloš Zeman will evidently no longer be aired, the website Mediaguru reported. Week with the President was not aired on the private station TV Barrandov last Thursday and a different programme is scheduled for its previous slot this week.

Mr. Zeman’s spokesman said his team was currently preparing new regular media activities for the head of state.

Week with the President was presented by TV Barrandov owner Jaromír Soukup. He also appears in several other of the station’s shows.