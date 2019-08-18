Registration to be compulsory for Czech drone operators under new rules

Conditions for the usage of drones in the Czech Republic are to be tightened up under new rules being imposed across the European Union, Czech Television reported. Operators will be barred from flying drones over large gatherings or accidents so as not to hamper the work of rescue services.

Drone pilots will have to register their machines and will receive identification codes similar to car registration numbers.

The usage of drones following a recent train accident near Mariánské Lázně complicated the work of fire and rescue services.

The head of the Czech Association of Professional Pilotless Plane Operators told Czech Television that a small plastic drone could cause a helicopter to crash if it collided with the aircraft’s rotors.