Regions to receive 50,000 coronavirus testing kits this weekend

Some 50,000 COVID-19 testing kits will be transported into regional depo stations across the Czech Republic by police helicopters this weekend, Interior Minister Jan Hamáček said on Friday. This, he said, will ensure that all deposits have tests available.

Furthermore, the state will also begin distributing Czech made protective masks to the regions.

According to the interior minister, there is now a sufficient supply of face masks and respirators in the regions. However, there are complications with some of the materials needed for the production of testing kits, he said.

Deliveries of medical equipment from China will continue, with Czech relevant companies focusing on the production of high quality equipment.