Regional Pirates angry after candidate removed over "swastika" attack on Israel

Members of the Pirate Party in the Ústí nad Labem Region are up in arms over the withdrawal of Tomáš Tožička as a candidate for Senate elections, Novinky.cz reported. Mr. Tožička quit the Pirates’ ticket at the request of the party’s leadership after an image came to light that he had posted on social media 11 years ago featuring a swastika imposed on the Star of David on the Israeli flag and the words Fascist State.

The leaders of the Pirate Party’s Ústí nad Labem branch passed a resolution saying they backed Mr. Tožička remaining a candidate in a Senate by-election. However, national party chairman Ivan Bartoš said a decision had been made on the matter.