Regional Development Ministry sends reply to EC audit on Czech PM

The Regional Development Ministry has replied to the European Commission’s preliminary audit on Prime Minister Andrej Babiš’ suspected conflict of interest.

According to the ministry the reply was handed over in person to officials at the Czech Republic’s Permanent Representation at the European Union in Brussels.

In an interview with Czech newspaper Deník N, Mrs. Dostálová said the detailed reply contained contradictions to every sentence on every page of the audit.

According to the audit’s conclusion, Mr. Babiš still has influence on his former company Agrofert, which is drawing money from European funds, and is therefore in a conflict of interest.

As a result, the Czech Republic may be forced to return about CZK 450 million to the EU budget.

The head of the Pirate Party, Ivan Bartoš, has called for the reply to be made public.