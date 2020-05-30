Regional Development Ministry sends official reply to Brussels regarding PM’s alleged conflict of interest

The Ministry for Regional Development has sent the European Commission an official reply to the EC audit which found Prime Minister Andrej Babis to be in a conflict of interest by still influencing his former company Agrofert via trust funds. The ministry expects this will result in further negotiations with the commission. Asked about what the exact contents of the reply are, the ministry refused to comment.

Mr Babis placed his shares in Agrofert into trust funds in 2017, to confer in a law aimed at preventing a conflict of interest taking place. He has denied any such conflict of interest being in place.

If confirmed, the audit could result in the Czech Republic losing associated EU funding.