Regional Development Ministry announces it will amend proposed Building Act

The Ministry for Regional Development will amend its proposal for a new Building Act, Minister Klára Dostálova told Czech Television on Monday after a meeting with the head of the Association of Towns and Districts. The decision comes after heavy criticism from the association, which primarily represents regional officials, as well as remarks from courts which studied the proposed legislation.

The ministry says it now intends to cut down on the level of centralisation it originally envisaged. Local building authorities at the district level will be preserved, while public works and large construction programmes will be decided on the state level.