Regional development minister urged to withdraw controversial new Building Act

Associations representing the interests of towns and municipalities have called on Minister for Regional Development Klára Dostálová (ANO) to withdraw the current draft bill for a new Building Act. A completely new proposal needs to be created as the legislation is so bad, the Chairman of the Union of Towns and Municipalities František Lukl said in a press release issued on Monday together with the Association for Rural Renewal. Mrs Dostálová has not yet commented on the statement.

The draft Building Act has elicited criticism in the media as well. In October, it was described as a de-facto privatization of the legislative process which plays into the hand of developers, in the weekly magazine Respekt.