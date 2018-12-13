Regional development minister: EU subsidy freeze will not affect other businesses

The call for the suspension of EU subsidies to companies belonging to the Agrofert conglomerate founded by Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babiš does not concern any other businesses in the country, Minister for Regional Development Klára Dostálová said at a press briefing in Prague on Thursday. The Ministry for Regional Development coordinates the distribution of EU funds.

The leader of the coalition Social Democratic Party, Jan Hamáček, said the government would debate the situation around Agrofert at its next session.

Meanwhile, the European Commission has announced it will send a team of auditors to the Czech Republic to look into the distribution of EU subsidies from 2007 until the present day.