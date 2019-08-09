RegioJet to launch Prague train service to Budapest, Vienna

Private rail company RegioJet has announced it will begin operating trains between Prague, Budapest, and Vienna as of June 2020, via the Czech city of Brno.
In doing so, the rail operator will directly compete with the Czech and Austrian national carriers.
RegioJet said train ticket prices would be comparable to those of “bus prices” and therefore cheaper than what Czech Railways charges now.
