RegioJet lawsuit against Czech Railways over assets transfer to SŽDC rejected

Private rail company RegioJet has lost its lawsuit against Czech Railways (České dráhy) seeking the return of approximately 7 billion crowns and default interest due to allegedly prohibited public support given to its state-run competitor.

In April 2015, RegioJet filed legal action over “assets required to maintain rails and their operability” that Czech Railways transferred to the Czech Railway Infrastructure Administration (SŽDC).

RegioJet, the largest private rail operator in central Europe, is expected to appeal the decision.