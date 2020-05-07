RegioJet bus line to begin offering travel abroad from next week

One of the country’s largest bus transport services, RegioJet, has announced it plans to restart its services offering lines to Dresden and Berlin from next Wednesday, the Czech News Agency reports.

The company has begun selling tickets and says it also hopes to reopen the bus line between Prague and Vienna starting Monday, May 18.

Other bus transport providers have not yet specified when they intend to reopen their foreign transport services, with the lifting of restrictions abroad playing a key role in the decision.

Government measures technically enable buslines to restart their service from next Monday.