Rediscovered painting by Zrzavý sold for nearly six million crowns

A rediscovered painting by one of the leading Czech modernist painters, Jan Zrzavý, has sold for 5.8 million crowns at an auction in Prague on Saturday. The 1938 oil on canvas, called ‘Landscape in Brittany’, was part of a private collection and has been hidden from view for several decades. Bidding for the painting began at 3.8 billion crowns.

So far the most expensive painting by the painter, sold at a Czech auction, is entitled ‘Calvary in Locronan’, auctioned off in 2017 for more than 17 million crowns.