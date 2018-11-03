Record warm temperatures registered in Moravia and Silesia

Record warm temperatures were seen in several parts of the Czech Republic on Friday, mainly in Moravia and Silesia. Record temperatures for November 2 were seen at 18 stations keeping records for 30 years or more. The highest temperature, 21.2 degrees Celsius, was registered at Lučina near Frýdek Místek.

At this time of year temperatures typically range from 5 to 9 degrees Celsius. Meteorologists have attributed the unseasonable weather to a stream of very warm air coming from south-eastern Europe.