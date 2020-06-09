Record scorer Jan Koller inducted into Czech football Hall of Fame

Former player Jan Koller has been inducted into Czech football’s Hall of Fame. Koller, who is now 47, scored a record 55 goals in 91 games for the Czech national team. After Pavel Nedvěd and Karel Poborský, the giant ex-striker is the third player of his generation to make the national hall of fame.
Koller does some freelance work with one of his former clubs, Borussia Dortmund, but says he has no wish to find a full-time position in soccer.
