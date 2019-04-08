Record number of volunteers join in national Clean-up Day

A record 65,000 people joined in “Let’s Clean up the Czech Republic Day” over the weekend.

The event organized by the Czech Union of Nature Conservation is traditionally held in the spring and autumn, the latter on World Clean-Up Day.

Volunteers collected over 1,000 tons of garbage at the weekend, focusing primarily on car tires of which they collected over 16,000 pieces on illegal dumps and in rivers.

The clean-up event was first held in 2014 and has since gained an increasing number of supporters.