Record number of people join in annual Polar bear dip

A record number of people took part in the 73rd Alfréd Nikodém Memorial event, an annual swim in the Vltava River on December 26th. The Polar bear dip, which takes place near the National Theatre building in the centre of Prague, has a long tradition: it was established in 1923 by Prague hardy-man Alfréd Nikodém who propagated winter swimming as part of a healthy lifestyle.

This year the 430 participants could take their pick from the main 750 metre race and the less strenuous 300 and 100 metre races. The winner of the main race was Czech long-distance swimmer Lenka Štěrbová. She covered the distance in 9 minutes 12 seconds.

The oldest participant in the event, who did not race, was 89-year-old Božena Černá. The temperature of the water was 5.6. degrees Celsius, the temperature of the air was 4.7.