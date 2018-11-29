Record-low temperatures set at many Czech weather stations

Record low temperatures were registered in many part of the Czech Republic on Thursday morning. Around ten out of 147 weather stations keeping records for 30 years or more recorded new lows.
The coldest place was Rokytská Slať in the Šumava mountains in South Bohemia, where minus 22.6 degrees Celsius was recorded.
