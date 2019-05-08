Record low temperatures recorded at every sixth Czech weather station

Record low temperatures for the 8th of May were recorded at every sixth of the 150 weather stations in operation for at least 30 years, meteorologists said.
The lowest temperature of all on Wednesday morning, -8 degrees Celsius, was registered at the Kvilda-Perla weather station, although it did not break a record for that location.
Among the new record lows was a -3.8 degrees Celsius measurement at Vyšší Brod, in the Český Krumlov region, not reached since 1979.
Study shows major divide between Czech Republic’s depth of EU integration and public attitudes towards Europe
Fifteen years of Czech EU membership – a debate
“Czexit” cheerleader Tomio Okamura rallies help of far-right leaders Le Pen, Wilders ahead of EU elections
Little-known hero Doreen Warriner honoured in Prague: “She did something amazing, but she didn’t seek recognition”
15 years after accession - what is the deal with Czech Euroscepticism?