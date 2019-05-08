Record low temperatures recorded at every sixth Czech weather station

Record low temperatures for the 8th of May were recorded at every sixth of the 150 weather stations in operation for at least 30 years, meteorologists said.

The lowest temperature of all on Wednesday morning, -8 degrees Celsius, was registered at the Kvilda-Perla weather station, although it did not break a record for that location.

Among the new record lows was a -3.8 degrees Celsius measurement at Vyšší Brod, in the Český Krumlov region, not reached since 1979.