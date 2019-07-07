Record high interest in visas to Czech Republic in 2018

The Czech Foreign Ministry registered a heightened interest in visas to the Czech Republic last year, receiving over 722,000 requests overall. The biggest interest was in so-called Schengen visas which give foreign visitors 90 days of free movement around Schengen.
The number of requests for long-term or permanent residence in the country doubled to 37,000 in 2018, according to Foreign Ministry sources.
