Record high interest in visas to Czech Republic in 2018

Daniela Lazarová
07-07-2019
Send by email
Print
Subscribe to RSS

The Czech Foreign Ministry registered a heightened interest in visas to the Czech Republic last year, receiving over 722,000 requests overall. The biggest interest was in so-called Schengen visas which give foreign visitors 90 days of free movement around Schengen.

The number of requests for long-term or permanent residence in the country doubled to 37,000 in 2018, according to Foreign Ministry sources.

1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
 
 