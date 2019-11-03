Record furniture makers expect record sales in 2019

Czech furniture makers expect to see record sales and profits in 2019. Production in the Czech furniture sector could climb to over 47.5 billion crowns this year, while sales could reach up to 40 billion crowns, Secretary of the Czech Association of Furniture Makers, Tomáš Lukeš, told the Czech News Agency on Sunday.

According ot the association, up to one third of the country’s furniture market is controlled by global furniture retailers, including Ikea and Jysk. Last year, the profits of the Swedish furniture giant in the Czech Republic increased by 3.5 percent to 10 billion crowns, while Jysk’s profit rose by 13 percent to 3.3 billion crowns.