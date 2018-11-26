Record e-sales on Black Friday

E-sales on Black Friday reached a record 4.2 billion crowns, according to the Association for Electronic Sales. This amounts to a 19 percent increase year-on-year.
On Friday E-shops saw a 300 percent increase in sales as compared to regular days. The annual sales event was so successful this year that Alza decided to stretch it to a fortnight. An increasing number of Czechs have got used to buying Christmas gifts online.
