Real Madrid arrive for game against Viktoria Plzeň

Real Madrid, one of the world’s most famous football teams, have arrived in the Czech Republic for a Champions’ League game against Viktoria Plzeň on Wednesday night. Real’s stars touched down in Prague on Tuesday afternoon before taking a team bus to Plzeň.

Real beat the West Bohemians 2:1 in Madrid in a previous group game two weeks ago. The Spanish giants have won the Champions’ League for the last three seasons, a feat never before achieved, but have recently been through a turbulent period that included the sacking of their coach.